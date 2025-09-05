LOGIN
Tel Aviv Sirens Wail After Houthis Fire Cluster Missiles

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 21:11 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 21:11 IST
Air raid sirens echoed across Tel Aviv after Houthi forces launched cluster missiles toward the city, escalating regional tensions. Israel's defense systems responded swiftly.

