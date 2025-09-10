LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Tanzania democracy crisis: is tanzania sliding into electoral authoritarianism?

Tanzania democracy crisis: is tanzania sliding into electoral authoritarianism?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 10, 2025, 18:21 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 18:21 IST
Tanzania democracy crisis: is tanzania sliding into electoral authoritarianism?
As Tanzania approaches election in October, divisions within the ruling party and a fragmented opposition could shape the country's political future. Watch the video to find out more on this!

Trending Topics

trending videos