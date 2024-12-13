At least seven persons, including a minor boy, were killed in a fire accident at a private hospital in this district on Thursday, police and Fire department officials said.

Advertisment

The victims suffocated to death and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel found them inside the lift after evacuating about 30 in-patients of the hospital. The evacuated persons have been admitted in the district GH, the officials added.

All the seven were found unconscious in a lift, they said. They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead by doctors. Watch in for more details!