Taliban: TTP not part of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

Dec 11, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Taliban are distancing themselves from the Tehreek-I-Taliban Pakistan or the TTP. As the Tehreek-I-Taliban Pakistan recently made claims about being a branch of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in a video circulating on social media.
