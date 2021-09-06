Taliban captures 5 out of 7 districts of Panjshir Valley

Sep 06, 2021, 10:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Taliban has seized control in most parts of Afghanistan. Taliban have taken control of 5 out of 7 districts of Panjshir. The resistance forces of Panjshir, too, are losing to the extremist group. Watch this ground report from Anas Mallick.
