State of emergency declared in Myanmar for 1 year after Aung San Suu Kyi detained

Feb 01, 2021, 11.05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Myanmar's military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in early morning raids.
