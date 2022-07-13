Sri Lanka Crisis: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe to act on President Gotabaya's behalf

Published: Jul 13, 2022, 03:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed as the country's acting President after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on a military jet.
