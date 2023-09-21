Spokesperson of India's Foreign Ministry hold press briefing amid India-Canada diplomatic row

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
As India and Canada face a diplomatic row and India suspends visa services for Canadians amid heightened tensions. Indian Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi gives a press conference to further clarify any lingering doubts.

