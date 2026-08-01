/Spain's Ceuta Migrant Crisis Deepens | 67 Dead As Tens Of Thousands Return To Morocco

Spain is facing one of its most serious migration emergencies after tens of thousands of migrants crossed into the North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco. Spanish authorities say at least 67 migrants died during the mass crossing, with many drowning at sea or being crushed near the border breakwater. Officials estimate that around 50,000 migrants crossed into Ceuta, while local authorities put the figure even higher. Most migrants have since returned voluntarily to Morocco, but the humanitarian and political fallout continues to grow. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez described the incident as a violation of Spain's territorial integrity and blamed human trafficking networks for spreading false hopes among migrants. Spain has also installed an inflatable sea barrier to strengthen border security.