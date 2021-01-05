LIVE TV
South Korean tanker held by Iran in port of Bandar Abbas
Jan 05, 2021, 01.50 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
The Iranian forces have seized a South Korean tanker in the state of Hormuz amidst the rising tensions with the United States in the final days of Donald Trump's Presidency.
