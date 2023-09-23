South Korea emerges as the fastest-growing arms exporter

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
South Korea has established itself as a formidable player in the international arms market. In fact, it's said to be the fastest-growing arms exporter in the world. Last year, its arms exports rose 140% to a record $17.3 billion. We take you inside a South Korean factory where high-tech weapons are produced.

