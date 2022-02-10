South African Prez to address nation; employment, economic recovery as key focus

Feb 10, 2022, 05:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, with rising security concerns, corruption, unemployment as key focus. Ramaphosa will deliver the annual speech from Cape Town's city hall.
