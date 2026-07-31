/South Africa Seeks Africa-Wide Migration Summit After Deadly Anti-Migrant Violence | Immigration Crisis

South Africa is calling for an Africa-wide conference on migration following weeks of deadly anti-migrant violence and growing tensions over undocumented foreign nationals. As Africa's largest industrial economy, South Africa has long attracted migrants from across the continent. However, rising unemployment, economic pressures, and concerns over illegal immigration have fueled renewed protests and calls for stricter border controls. Thousands have reportedly fled amid escalating tensions, while anti-illegal immigration demonstrations in Cape Town have demanded tougher action against undocumented migrants, tighter visa policies, and investigations into fraudulent immigration documents.