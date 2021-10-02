South Africa: Mahatma Gandhi spent 21 years fighting against injustice, class division & oppression

Oct 02, 2021
Born in India, educated in England, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi travelled to South Africa in early 1893 to practice law and then he spent 21 years fighting against injustice, class division and oppression.
