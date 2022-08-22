Somalia Hotel Siege: At least 21 killed, Al-Shabaab group claims responsibility

Published: Aug 22, 2022, 07:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Security forces have ended a siege by Al-Qaeda-linked militants at a hotel in Somalia’s capital in which at least 21 people were killed and dozens injured. The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Read in App