Solomon Islands' PM blasts US after missing Pacific Summit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
The leader of the Solomon Islands skipped the US-Pacific Islands Summit this week saying that it was to avoid being subjected to a quote-unquote lecture about the United States equalities. He also called for greater respect from the US for leaders of the Pacific and island nation-states.

