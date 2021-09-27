Slow recovery in storm-hit French valley; one year on, houses yet to be rebuilt

Sep 27, 2021, 07:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Heavy machineries can be seen removing rubble, they are reconstructing a storm-hit valley in French Riviera. Going by the damage, the disaster may look recent but it has been more than a year since the storm ravaged the French coast.
Read in App