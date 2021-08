The Indian Women's Hockey team could not end their fairytale run at the Olympic Games with a medal after losing 3-4 to Great Britain in the Bronze Medal match. Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne is leaving the team to spent time with his family back in The Netherlands and opened up in an exclusive interview with WION's Rahul Dalal on how his team gradually cultivated a winning mentality which culminated in a first-ever top-4 finish at a major global event.