Bandish Bandits's Season 1 received love in abundance from the audience. And now, they are back with another scintillating season which promises a lot more music, drama and twists.

Advertisment

WION's Prashasti Satyanand Shetty caught up with Shreya Chaudhary, Anand Tiwari and Ritwik Bhowmik, where they spoke at length about the show, it's plot. They highlighted how it begins right from where they left it.

Stay tuned to this musical 'jugalbandi', it will be streaming on OTT soon.