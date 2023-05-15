videos
Serbian authorities display 13,500 weapons
WION Video Team
Updated:
May 15, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Serbian authorities displayed around 13,500 weapons they say people have been handed over since this month's mass shootings, including hand grenades, automatic weapons, and anti-tank rocket launchers.
