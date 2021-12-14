Senegal expects 400,000 COVID-19 vaccines to go waste by year-end

Dec 14, 2021, 04:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
At least 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines have expired in Senegal without being used in the past two months and another 200,000 are set to expire at the end of December because demand is too slow.
