Seeking diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions caused by Russia across Ukraine border, says Blinken

Jan 20, 2022, 08:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Berlin for crisis talks on Ukraine. During a major speech he said that the US and its allies are seeking a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions caused by Russia across Ukraine border.
Read in App