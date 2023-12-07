LIVE TV

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of gang rape, Combs says 'Enough is enough'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Trouble mounts for hiphop star Sean Diddy Combs, the rapper has been accused of gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in his Manhattan recording studio in 2003.

