Saudi Aramco's plans for the mega IPO of its energy-trading business have been postponed, as the state-controlled oil giant slows down preparations. The IPO, expected to be one of the world's largest, is now likely to be delayed until next year unless market conditions improve. The company earnings took a hit, with a 19% decline attributed to falling oil prices. The company reported a net income of $31.9 billion, down from $39.5 billion the previous year.