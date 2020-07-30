Saudi Arabia’s Kaaba adorned with new cover as annual Haj commences

Jul 30, 2020, 06.25 PM(IST)
Saudi Arabia’s holy Kaaba in Mecca was adorned on Wednesday (July 29) with a new cover, also known as ‘Kiswa’, marking the beginning of the annual Haj amid tight restrictions and reduced pilgrim numbers due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.