Saudi Arabia's Giant Swing & Europe's Winter Wonderland

Embark on a thrilling journey around the globe with our latest travel escapade! In our first story, join WION’s Johan Castell to his adrenaline-pumping adventure in ALULA, Saudi Arabia. Brace yourself for the Giant Swing, conquer the Giant Stairs, and soar through the skies on an epic Zip-Line – a true haven for adventure seekers, located in the heart of the desert. As winter sweeps across Europe, our second story unfolds with the enchanting magic of early snowfall. Ski-resorts in Europe open their doors sooner than expected, turning the German Capital into a winter wonderland. Experience the challenges as a snowstorm brings Munich Airport to a standstill, while northeast China revels in the boost to winter tourism. The Ski Resorts across China open up, and the Czech Christmas lights up Prague's Old Town in a festive glow. Story three takes us to the regal Windsor Castle, where Christmas splendor is revealed in all its glory. Marvel at the festive decorations and immerse yourself in the holiday spirit within the walls of this historic castle. In Story four, join us as Egypt reopens a museum in the ancient Saqqara necropolis, unveiling treasures from the past in a stunning display of cultural heritage. Our fifth story explores the transformation of Medellin, Colombia, 30 years after Escobar's death. Discover how the city looks forward to a brighter future, showcasing resilience and growth. In our Newsdeck segment, stay updated on the latest travel information, including Malaysia's Visa updates – now Visa-free for Indians and offering a 30-day Visa-free option for Chinese travelers. Join the festivities as a Fairy Festival is celebrated in Xizang, SW China, and get insights into a Czech tourist bus colliding with a train in Sri Lanka. Join us for a whirlwind of adventure, winter magic, festive cheer, cultural revelations, and travel updates!