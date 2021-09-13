Saragarhi monument unveiled in the UK to commemorate the bravery of the 19th century Sikh soldiers

Sep 13, 2021, 08:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Saragarhi monument has been unveiled in the UK to commemorate the bravery of the 19th century Sikh soldiers. The battle of Saragarhi took place on 12th September, 1897.
