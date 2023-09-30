Russia's Wagner return in the east alarms Ukraine

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Several hundred members of Russia's Wagner private mercenary group have returned to eastern Ukraine to fight. This is as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree setting out the routine autumn conscription campaign, calling up 130,000 citizens for statutory military service. Meanwhile, tensions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region escalate as regional leaders look to Russia to broker a deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan, although they remain cautious of the Kremlin. Wion's Eric Njoka speaks to Sergej Sumlenny, a Defense expert and Director at the European Resilience Initiative Center, for more perspective.

