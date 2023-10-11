Russian Rouble recovers amid geopolitical crisis and oil spike

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
The Russian Rouble stages a significant comeback defying recent volatility in geopolitical tensions. The Rouble rebounded after slumping to its lowest point in over 18 months against the dollar and this plunge was largely due to reduced foreign currency supply but it found solid ground as oil prices surged amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

