/Russia Pounds Kyiv With Massive Missile Barrage | Ukraine Pleads For Patriot Missiles |War Escalates

Russia has launched one of its largest missile attacks on Kyiv, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens as the war in Ukraine intensifies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has renewed calls for additional Patriot air defense systems, warning that Ukraine urgently needs stronger protection against Russian ballistic missiles. Meanwhile, Ukraine claims it struck Russian oil refineries deep inside Russian territory and targeted shipping routes in the Black Sea, while Moscow says it intercepted hundreds of Ukrainian drones. As fighting escalates, the United States says it is exploring ways to revive peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.