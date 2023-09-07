Russia fields its Super Weapon 'Satan II' as the Ukraine war heats up | World at War

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Russia struck the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with its most powerful barrage of missiles and drones since spring. Every gain on the battle field at this moment is being made at a terrible cost. The Ukrainian counteroffensive which has been sluggish since its inception has made very incremental gains. Kyiv claims to have captured the strategic village of Robotyne and its intention is to make its ways towards Melitopol to break Russia's land corridor to Crimea.

