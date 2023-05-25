Ron DeSantis announces presidential bid for 2024

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced his candidacy for the US Presidential Elections 2024. DeSantis made the announcement through a campaign video ahead of joining Twitter CEO Elon Musk on the social media platform. Originally, the ex-naval officer was to announce his candidacy on Twitter spaces. However, owing to an unprecedented traffic of people joining in, the social media platform crashed several times, before he or musk could even speak....more than two hundred and fifty thousand eager listeners joined the social media platform to listen to the trump's strongest challenger yet. Watch to know more in this guest interview with political Commentator Mark Meirowitz.