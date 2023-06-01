Rishi Sunak to raise illegal migration in Moldova, to discuss ways of reducing illegal migration

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak revealed on Wednesday that discussions between the UK and Moldova for a return arrangement for migrants have begun. The proposed agreement, which is identical to one recently negotiated with Georgia and now going into effect, would allow the UK to deport foreign nationals who have broken immigration laws. "Unprecedented threats are coming from within Europe. From [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's blatant disrespect for the sovereignty of other nations to the emergence of organised immigration crime across our continent, Mr. Sunak said in a statement on Wednesday.