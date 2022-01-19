Reports: A group of new Tories plan to oust UK PM Boris Johnson over ‘partygate’

Jan 19, 2022
A group of new Tories are said to have launched an operation to oust UK PM Boris Johnson after it was reported he is planning to sack officials in order to save himself over the Downing Street parties scandal.
