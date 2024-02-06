Red Sea Crisis: Saviz & Behshad ships serving as spy positions for Iran guards?

Iranian forces bank on Saviz & Behshad ships. The Houthi rebel attacks triggered reprisals by US & UK forces. According to reports, Iranian warships spotted near the Behshad vessel. Behshad & Saviz vessels registered as commercial cargo ships. Both have been present in the Red Sea for years. As alarm increases over Iran's 'floating armouries,' are Saviz & Behshad ships serving as spy positions for Iran guards? Watch to know more!