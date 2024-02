A Panamanian-flagged tanker, M/T Pollux, bound for India, was struck by a missile in the Red Sea, according to the US State Department. The US State Department announced on Friday that a Panamanian-flagged tanker carrying crude oil bound for India was struck by a missile in the Red Sea. According to reports, the missile, launched from Yemen, hit the M/T Pollux on its port side. Watch to know more!