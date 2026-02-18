/Record Flooding Submerges Southwest England After Weeks Of Relentless Rain

Southwest England is grappling with record-breaking flood levels after weeks of relentless rainfall left towns and countryside submerged. Salisbury has been particularly hard hit, with aerial footage revealing vast stretches of water engulfing roads, homes, and surrounding farmland. Rivers across the region have surged to historic levels, breaching banks and overwhelming local flood defenses. Authorities warn that saturated ground and continued rainfall could worsen conditions, raising concerns about infrastructure damage and prolonged disruption.