In the first six months of 2023, a record 800,000 Pakistanis left the country. What's more, worrying for Pakistan is that at least 100,000 of them are highly trained professionals. They include doctors, nurses, engineers, information technology (it) experts, and accountants. Emigration from Pakistan is not a new phenomenon. Last year, about 7,65,000 people left Pakistan. The 2022 figure was three times the figure of 2021.