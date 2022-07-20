Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka's new President

Published: Jul 20, 2022, 05:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Wednesday elected as Sri Lanka’s new President by Parliament. The new President will have a mandate to serve out the rest of Rajapaksa’s term, which ends in November 2024.
