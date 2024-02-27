Rajya Sabha Elections: Shocking cross-voting delivers big blow to Congress ahead of LS polls

Rajya Sabha elections concluded on Tuesday with reports of rampant cross voting. In Karnataka, Congress won 3 out of 4 Rajya Sabha seats, whereas BJP secured one. In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP managed to pull off a victory for its candidate in the lone Rajya Sabha seat despite having only 25 MLAs in the 68-member Assembly. The BJP's victory was the result of cross-voting by Congress MLAs. In U.P too, at least 9 MLAs have been suspected of cross voting. What does it mean for opposition unity ahead of the general elections in the summer?