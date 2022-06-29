Rags to riches story of Ray-Ban owner & billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio

A man born into poverty doesn't have to die poor! And, that's a statement most self-made billionaires like Leonardo del Vecchio will agree to. From spending his childhood in an orphanage to building an empire worth billions of dollars, late businessman and owner of Ray-Ban company, Leonardo del Vecchio, was one of the most influential figures in Italian finance. He succeeded by turning ordinary spectacles into a fashion accessory rather than a necessity. His rags to riches story is anything but ordinary!