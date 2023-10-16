Putin's legendary Su-27 thunders: US drone turns away from Russian border | Details

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Russian armed forces scrambled a Su-27 fighter to confront a US air force RQ-4b Global Hawk drone. As the legendary Russian aircraft approached the US unmanned aerial vehicle, it turned away from the border. The incident is a reminder of the escalating tensions on the key black sea waterway. The Su-27 fighter is the foremost record holder among Sukhoi aircraft. It accounts for the highest number of achievements – 51. Some well-known aerobatic manoeuvres - Pougachev's cobra - were first performed using the Su-27 and were named after Russian pilots. No composite materials were used in the Su-27 design. Instead, 30% of the airframe and wings were made of titanium. The legendary Russian fighter served as the basis to develop Su-30, Su-34 and Su-35.

