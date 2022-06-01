Popular Indian singer KK passes away at 53 in Kolkata after concert

Published: Jun 01, 2022, 10:15 AM(IST)
Indian playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away at the age of 53. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.
