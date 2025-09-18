LOGIN
Poland Begins Its Largest Military Drill | Poland & NATO Prepare to Tackle Russian Threat

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 18, 2025, 08:51 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 08:51 IST
Poland has launched its largest-ever military drill as part of joint preparations with NATO to strengthen defenses against potential threats from Russia, highlighting rising regional tensions.

