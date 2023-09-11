PoK Liberation: Residents urge India's PM Modi to liberate Pakistan Occupied Kashmir | Gravitas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
As India shines on the global stage, Pakistan is plagued by old problems. In the latest instance, PoK residents are raising pro-India slogans asking India's PM Modi to free them from Pakistan. Molly Gambhir reports.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos