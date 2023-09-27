PoK activists shout 'Pakistan must leave PoK' in front of the UNHRC in Geneva

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Pakistanis are against their own country and government. PoK Activists held massive protests against Pakistan. They raised slogans during the 54th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos