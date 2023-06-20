PM Modi's US visit: Indian PM Modi's state visit has US Congressmen all excited

The India-US relationship is described as one of the most consequential relationships of the 21st century. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a 3-day state visit to the US. This comes close on the heels of US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin's visit to India and Secretary of State Antony Blinken's 2-day trip to Beijing. PM Modi's visit is seen as crucial for deepening and diversifying India-US ties. Both nations are expected to enhance cooperation in defence & technology sectors. Modi has also been invited to address a joint meeting of the Congress.