PM Modi UNGA Address 2021: India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine says PM Modi

Sep 25, 2021, 08:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
During his address at the 76th UNGA session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that "India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine for COVID-19 which can be administered to everyone above the age of 12."
