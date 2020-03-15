PM Modi proposes emergency funds for 'pandemic' COVID-19 in SAARC nations video conference

Mar 15, 2020, 08.25 PM(IST)
I propose that we create a COVID-19 Emergency Fund. It can be based on the voluntary contributions of all of us. In the SAARC countries video conference, PM Modi said that India can start with an initial offer of US $ 10 million for this fund.