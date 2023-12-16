PM Modi inaugurates the first Indian Art, Architecture & Design Biennale 2023

The Red Fort in Delhi hosted the inaugural India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale (IAADB). "The invisible edges between reality and fiction, memory and design, and past and present" are acknowledged here. The public can access IAADB, which is organized by the Ministry of Culture, from December 9 to December 15. In addition to an art mart, the event will feature speeches by architects and designers from India and beyond, panel discussions, and workshops.